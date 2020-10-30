Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, at the National Hospitality Awards event. 30-10-2020 Víctor Lerena

The Spanish government, via the ministry of industry, trade and tourism, is planning investment of 100 million euros in the Balearic tourism sector over the next three years.

The first tranche of this investment, part of the recovery, transformation and resilience plan, will be 20 million euros that are itemised in the draft 2021 state budget. On Tuesday, the cabinet approved the so-called resilience strategy for the Balearics. This aims to address the consequences of the fall in tourism and to promote pending transformation of the Balearic tourism model in terms of its scope and sustainability.

On Friday, the minister, Reyes Maroto, stressed that the government is giving priority to supporting the Balearic tourism sector and to "counteracting the effects of the pandemic". She called for support from business, unions and all political parties for the 2021 budget, so that Spain can "face the future with determination and confidence".

The investment is for the modernisation of infrastructure, diversification, the green economy, energy efficiency and training. All of these investment items are "levers for social and economic development" and for improvements to the "social, economic and territorial cohesion of the Balearics, which have been badly affected by the pandemic".

The plan also envisages the introduction of incentives to maintain tourism activity 365 days a year, with the aim of attracting tourist demand through a seasonally adjusted model.