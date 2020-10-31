Weather
Mallorca Weather Forecast for Saturday
It’s a foggy start in Palma and mostly cloudy the rest of the day with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 9.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 22 degrees with a light breeze and a low of 12.
Llucmajor is 23 degrees with lots of sunshine, a mild southerly wind and a low of 11.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in El Arenal.
It’s a lovely sunny Saturday in Alcudia with a high of 24 degrees dropping to 13 after dark.
And it’s warm and sunny in Valldemossa with a top temperature of 20, a light northerly wind and an overnight low of 11 degrees.
