Weather
Mallorca Weather Forecast for Sunday
It’s a misty start in Palma but there’s sunshine this afternoon, a light southerly wind and the daytime high of 22 will fall to 11 after dark.
Calvia is 21 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a mild breeze and a low of 10 degrees.
It’s a foggy morning in Ses Salines but there's plenty of sun in the afternoon, a top temperature of 21 degrees and a low of 11.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.
Pollensa is warm and sunny with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 10.
And it’s 22 degrees and lovely in Deya with an overnight low of 9.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.