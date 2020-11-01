Playa de Magalluf, Majorca. 16-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Shares:

It’s a misty start in Palma but there’s sunshine this afternoon, a light southerly wind and the daytime high of 22 will fall to 11 after dark.

Calvia is 21 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a mild breeze and a low of 10 degrees.

It’s a foggy morning in Ses Salines but there's plenty of sun in the afternoon, a top temperature of 21 degrees and a low of 11.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.

Pollensa is warm and sunny with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 10.

And it’s 22 degrees and lovely in Deya with an overnight low of 9.