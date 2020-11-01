Migration
Another migrant boat in Mallorca
And one in Formentera
At around half four on Sunday morning, the Guardia Civil detained eleven migrants, whose boat had arrived at Cala Esmeralda, Santanyi.
On Saturday night at 11pm, fourteen migrants were detained in Formentera, their boat having made it to the Es Caló area.
Since Friday, over 250 migrants have arrived in the Balearics.
