Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today and foggy this afternoon, with a high of 22 degrees and a low of 11.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Santa Maria.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 23 degrees with a light wind, early evening fog and a low of 12.

Santanyi is 21 degrees and overcast with occasional sunshine but misty this afternoon with a southerly breeze and a low of 11.

It’s warm and sunny in Alcudia with a high of 24 degrees, early evening fog and a low of 12.

Escorca is 21 degrees with lots of sunshine and it will be chilly overnight with a low of 7.