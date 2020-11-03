Weather
Mallorca Weather for Tuesday
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 24 degrees, a moderate northeasterly wind and an overnight low of 10.
It’s a lovely day in Estellencs with a top temperature of 22 degrees, a mild breeze and a low of 12.
Llucmajor is cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon with light winds, a high of 24 degrees and a low of 12.
It’s 23 degrees in Muro with clouds in the morning, sunshine this afternoon, light winds and a low of 10.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.
And Soller is bright and sunny with cloudy intervals and the daytime high of 24 degrees will drop to 10 overnight.
