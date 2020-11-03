Miguel Fluxà, who has slipped to tenth spot in Spain's rich list. 03-11-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Forbes magazine's 2020 rich list for Spain indicates that the wealth of the 100 richest families in the Balearics is concentrated in two sectors - 90% tourism and ten per cent sport. Rafael Nadal is estimated to be worth 160 million euros, which doesn't qualify him for Spain's top 100 rich list but does for the Balearics rich list. Forbes calculates that Nadal is the highest paid of all Spanish sportspeople and 27th in the world. Meanwhile, the Nadal family wealth is put at 275 million euros.

The coronavirus pandemic and its impact on tourism has meant that leading hoteliers have seen their wealth come down. The president of Iberostar, Miguel Fluxá, has fallen from fourth to tenth on the national rich list. His wealth has declined by 50% to 1,500 million euros. He is the only representative of the Balearic Islands in the top ten, which continues to be headed by the founder of Inditex (Zara stores, etc.), Amancio Ortega, with a worth of 57,000 million euros.

Of other hoteliers, the president and founder of Meliá Hotels, Gabriel Escarrer Julia, has fallen from 27th to 52nd; his fortune now put at 425 million euros. Individuals from the Barceló and Riu groups are no longer on the list of 100 richest people, but the Barceló family remains in the separate list for families.

Two members of the March family in the Balearics are in the top 100. Carlos March Delgado of the Corporación Financiera Alba and Juan March of Banca March are 44th and 53rd, respectively worth 500 million and 400 million. The March family has fallen to fifteenth in this list; worth 1,800 million rather than the 2,300 million in 2019.

Of certain other names in the top 100 there is Juan Roig, the president of Mercadona, whose worth has risen to 4,100 million euros, which places him third behind Ortega. In second place, with 5,600 million, is Ortega's daughter, Sandra. Roig's wealth has risen by 1,400 million, attributed to Mercadona's results and the management of the supermarket chain during the pandemic.