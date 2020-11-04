Roadworks. 10-10-2020 Marcelo Sastre

Roadworks continue today across the island.

Alternate traffic on the Llevant motorway (Ma-19) from 4/11 to 12/11, from 07.00 to 15.00, and from km 51 to km 59 (both directions) for gardening work.

🚦TRÀNSIT ALTERN a l'autopista de Llevant (Ma- 19) des de dia 4/11 fins dia 12/11, de les 7h fins a les 15h, i del km 51 al km 59 (ambdós sentits) per tasques de jardineria.



Info: https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/xVFuKkiPZx — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) November 4, 2020