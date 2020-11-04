Wednesday, November 4
The state of the roads on Mallorca
Ma-19 will have road works done next few days
Roadworks continue today across the island.
Alternate traffic on the Llevant motorway (Ma-19) from 4/11 to 12/11, from 07.00 to 15.00, and from km 51 to km 59 (both directions) for gardening work.
