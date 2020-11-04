News
Apartment gutted by fire in Palma
Searing heat caused terrace windows to explode
Firefighters were deployed to the La Calatrava district of Palma at around 10:00 on Wednesday along with Local Police and several ambulances.
A massive fire had ripped through the attic apartment at number 5 Avenida Gabriel Alomar y Villalonga, gutting the dining room and at least one other room and the searing heat caused the windows on the closed terrace to explode, forcing local residents to run for cover.
Residents of the apartment were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene before being transferred to Son Espases Hospital, according to Palma Fire Department sources who also confirmed that a cat died in the fire.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.