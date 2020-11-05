Vicenç Thomas and Rosario Sánchez, during the delivery of the budget. 05-11-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The Balearic Government will increase public spending in 2021 to meet social, health, education, social services, employment and housing needs to 3,340 million euros, an increase of 8.1% (249 million more) compared to this year to confront the crisis generated by covid-19.



The government plans to increase this spending once European funds are incorporated into the 2021 regional budgets.



“The situation is exceptional” and, therefore, “the public effort is exceptional in the face of a health emergency and its economic consequences,” said the Minister of Finance, Rosario Sánchez, on Thursday after delivering the 2021 Balearic budgets to the Parliament for the beginning of its processing and final approval in December.



The Balearic Government will have an initial budget of 5,881.5 million euros in 2021, 0.2% lower than this year, which will be expanded with European funds, so the executive foresees that they will exceed 6,000 million euros. euros.