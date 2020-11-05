corona virus
Balearic increase in social and health spending by 8.1% to combat COVID-19
Government waiting for European funds
The Balearic Government will increase public spending in 2021 to meet social, health, education, social services, employment and housing needs to 3,340 million euros, an increase of 8.1% (249 million more) compared to this year to confront the crisis generated by covid-19.
The government plans to increase this spending once European funds are incorporated into the 2021 regional budgets.
“The situation is exceptional” and, therefore, “the public effort is exceptional in the face of a health emergency and its economic consequences,” said the Minister of Finance, Rosario Sánchez, on Thursday after delivering the 2021 Balearic budgets to the Parliament for the beginning of its processing and final approval in December.
The Balearic Government will have an initial budget of 5,881.5 million euros in 2021, 0.2% lower than this year, which will be expanded with European funds, so the executive foresees that they will exceed 6,000 million euros. euros.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.