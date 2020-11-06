Fire breaks out at Palma airport car park
Several cars were damaged
Fire at Palma airport.
A major fire broke out at noon at the Palma's airport car park, on the fourth floor.
An immense cloud of black smoke was visible from different parts and caused some alarm.
According to the initial investigations, the fire originated in a car for unknown causes and spread quicly to three other vehicles.
Incendio en el parking del aeropuerto de #Palma #Mallorca #ULTIMAHORA @UHmallorca pic.twitter.com/DEbWSLActN— Hendrik (@hendrikgb10) November 6, 2020
Firefighters quickly doused the flames.
For their part, the National Police and the Guardia Civil taped off the area to prevent people from accessing the parking lot, since many drivers wanted to enter at all costs to rescue their cars parked there.
The 112 emergency service received a large number of calls.
