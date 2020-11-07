News
Feminist Movement of Mallorca protest in Palma
Hundreds join march in Palma
Feminist Movement of Mallorca’s protest in Plaça d'Espanya, Palma.
A least 200 people joined the Feminist Movement of Mallorca’s protest on Friday in Palma to condemn the gender-based murder of Remedios Cortés in the Secar de la Real neighbourhood of the city this week.
The demonstrators, who were wearing face masks, respected social distancing protocol as they shouted slogans such as “this is not an isolated case, it's patriarchy," "if they touch one, they touch us all," "long live the feminist struggle," and "not a step back" during the event in Plaça d’Espanya.
"We are talking about 38 women killed in the Balearic Islands since 2003 according to official data, which does not take into account women killed by men with whom they had no emotional connection,” said the Feminist Movement of Mallorca’s Spokesperson. “This rally is not only to mourn the death of Remedios Cortés, it’s also to point out that violence against women is structural and systematic. We have come to fight and shout, because we are tired of Institutional silences.”
Antonio Cortés has confessed to murdering his wife on Tuesday night after an argument. He has been denied bail.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.