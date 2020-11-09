Santanyi, Mallorca. archive photo. 09-11-2020 Ultima Hora

It’s 24 degrees in Palma with hazy sunshine, early evening fog and a low of 11.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 22 degrees, a light wind and a low of 13.

It’s a foggy start in Ses Salines; the sun will come out this afternoon, but not for long, the fog is back this evening and the high of 23 will drop to 12 after dark.

Sant Llorenç des Cardassar is misty all day long with a top temperature of 23 and a low of 13 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Ratjada.

The sun’s out in Valldemossa and it’s 20 degrees with a light wind and a low of 12.