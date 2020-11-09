Firefights in Puig de sa Rateta, Fornalutx. 08-11-2020 @BombersdeMca

A 25-year-old hiker died in the Puig de sa Rateta, in Fornalutx on Sunday.

The victim was walking with a friend at around 17:50 when he accidentally fell.

Emergency services, firefighters and the Guardia Civil were deployed to Puig de sa Rateta, but were unable to save the hiker who died as a result of severe polytrauma to his head.

The victim reportedly knew the area well, but is thought to have misjudged the terrain in the dark.

