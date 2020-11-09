News
Mallorca hiking accident
Accident happened near Fornalutx
A 25-year-old hiker died in the Puig de sa Rateta, in Fornalutx on Sunday.
The victim was walking with a friend at around 17:50 when he accidentally fell.
Emergency services, firefighters and the Guardia Civil were deployed to Puig de sa Rateta, but were unable to save the hiker who died as a result of severe polytrauma to his head.
The victim reportedly knew the area well, but is thought to have misjudged the terrain in the dark.
Avui el #GRM dels @BombersdeMca han participat a dos rescats d'excursionistes a #Escorca:— Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) November 8, 2020
-Un home a Son Nebot, amb un politraumatisme greu al cap
-Un home al Puig de sa Rateta, el qual ha estat trobat mort. pic.twitter.com/Kwvz5q0lGn
