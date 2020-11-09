Geri Halliwell in 'The Queen Speaks' - Episode 1 of 'Rainbow Woman' 08-11-2020 YouTube: Geri Halliwell/'Rainbow Woman'

Spice Girl fans will be stunned when they see the video of Geri Halliwell, now Geri Horner as Queen Elizabeth I in her new YouTube series, ‘Rainbow Woman’.

The first episode, ‘Queen Speaks’ features Geri wearing a red gown with gold appliqué, puffed sleeves, hundreds of pearls and a wig. The series begins at Ashridge House, where Queen Elizabeth lived until she was arrested.

The 48 singer, songwriter, author, actress and philanthropist, has a long history with Mallorca and worked as a nightclub dancer on the Island before she found fame as Ginger Spice with the Spice Girls.

‘Rainbow Woman’ will premiere on YouTube at noon on Sunday, November 15 and a new episode will be broadcast every week.