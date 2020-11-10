Shares:

Palma is misty and wet today with sunny intervals and a high of 23 falling to 11 overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Barbara.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a light north-easterly wind, a high of 22 and a low of 11 degrees.

Llucmajor has sunshine this morning but it's forecast to be overcast and raining this afternoon, with a top temperature of 22 degrees and a low of 12.

It’s 21, cloudy and windy in Muro with scattered showers and a low of 12 degrees.

Soller is 21 and dull with occasional sunny spells, a light northerly wind and a low of 11 degrees.