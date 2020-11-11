Weather
Mallorca Weather for Wednesday
Mallorca Weather
Palma is mostly sunny today with cloudy intervals, a high of 22 degrees and an overnight low of 12.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Estellencs with an easterly breeze and the daytime high of 19 will fall to 11 degrees after dark.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time in Paguera.
Ses Salines is mostly cloudy with a light northeasterly wind, a top temperature of 21 degrees and a low of 10.
Early morning rain in Alcudia will clear up by lunchtime and the sun will come out in the afternoon with a high of 21 degrees and a low of 13.
Escorca starts off cloudy but it’ll be 17 degrees and sunny this afternoon with a mild easterly wind and a low of 8.
