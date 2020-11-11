The state of the roads on Mallorca
Wednesday, November 11
Today, there is a lane closure on the right side of the Inca (Ma- 13) road from 09.00 to 15.00, and from km 0 to km 3 (Palma direction), for maintenance work.
🚦 TRÀNSIT ALTERN al camí vell de Bunyola (Ma- 2031) dia 11/11 des de les 7h fins a les 19h, i a partir del km 4 (ambdós sentits), per obres de millora a l'alçada del torrent Gros.— Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) November 11, 2020
On the old road of Bunyola (Ma- 2031) today from 07.00 to 19.00, and from km 4 (both directions), for work improvement at the height of the Gros torrent.
Still going on the road from s'Arracó to Andratx (Ma- 1050) alternate traffic on 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13/11 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 0 to km 2.2 (both directions) for gardening tasks.
Next Monday, November 16 expect alternate routes on the Crtra. Palma-Valldemossa (Ma- 1110) from 07.30 to 15.30, and from km 15.9 (both directions) for wall repair work.
