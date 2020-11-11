File photo of the Llucmajor motorway having gardening work done. 11-11-2020 PERE BOTA

Shares:

Today, there is a lane closure on the right side of the Inca (Ma- 13) road from 09.00 to 15.00, and from km 0 to km 3 (Palma direction), for maintenance work.

🚦 TRÀNSIT ALTERN al camí vell de Bunyola (Ma- 2031) dia 11/11 des de les 7h fins a les 19h, i a partir del km 4 (ambdós sentits), per obres de millora a l'alçada del torrent Gros.



➡️Info incidències a carreteres del @ConselldeMca: https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/nPewwyxOaB — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) November 11, 2020

On the old road of Bunyola (Ma- 2031) today from 07.00 to 19.00, and from km 4 (both directions), for work improvement at the height of the Gros torrent.

Still going on the road from s'Arracó to Andratx (Ma- 1050) alternate traffic on 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13/11 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 0 to km 2.2 (both directions) for gardening tasks.

Next Monday, November 16 expect alternate routes on the Crtra. Palma-Valldemossa (Ma- 1110) from 07.30 to 15.30, and from km 15.9 (both directions) for wall repair work.