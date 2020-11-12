Mallorca Weather for Thursday
Mallorca Weather
Palma is mostly sunny today with a high of 22 degrees, cloudy intervals and a low of 13.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Calvia with moderate northeasterly winds - the daytime temperature of 21 will drop to 11 overnight.
Llucmajor is 21 degrees with hazy sunshine, a southeasterly breeze and a low of 11.
It’s warm and sunny in Muro with occasional clouds and a high of 21 degrees falling to 9 after dark.
Banyalbufar is 20 degrees and very blustery with the possibility of showers this afternoon and a low of 13.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
