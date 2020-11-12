There has been a new rise in cases in Felanitx. 12-11-2020 Gori Vicens

The health ministry has released another update of the current situation with active cases of coronavirus in Mallorca's 53 municipalities. This is the Thursday update of figures as they were on Wednesday.

Whereas recent figures have indicated increases in more than half of the municipalities, these show increases in 22. There are no changes in 21, while the numbers are down in ten.

Palma 1,718 (+33)

Manacor 274 (+7)

Marratxi 143 (+6)

Inca 132 (+2)

Calvia 118 (+8)

Llucmajor 96 (+1)

Pollensa 73 (+2)

Soller 69 (-1)

Felanitx 56 (+5)

Santanyi 54 (+5)

Sa Pobla 45 (+3)

Capdepera 44 (-5)

Sant Joan 40 (-1)

Muro 38 (+2)

Sant Llorenç 32 (+1)

Son Servera 30 (+1)

Binissalem 28 (-2)

Montuiri 28 (no change)

Campos 27 (-1)

Vilafranca 27 (no change)

Santa Maria 26 (+1)

Alaro 25 (+2)

Selva 25 (+3)

Consell 24 (no change)

Lloseta 23 (-1)

Andratx 21 (+1)

Santa Margalida 21 (-1)

Alcudia 20 (no change)

Bunyola 19 (+2)

Arta 18 (+3)

Esporles 13 (no change)

Algaida 11 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 11 (+1)

Sencelles 11 (-3)

Porreres 10 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 9 (no change)

Campanet 8 (+1)

Ses Salines 7 (no change)

Ariany 6 (no change)

Costitx 6 (+1)

Llubi 5 (no change)

Sineu 5 (no change)

Puigpunyent 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (-1)

Banyalbufar 2 (-1)

Buger 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

There are no cases in Estellencs, Fornalutx, Petra; each of these are no change.