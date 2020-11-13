Cyclist in Palma. 12-11-2020 Ultima Hora

Several cyclists and electric scooter riders were fined by Palma Local Police for not using the bike lane on Carrer de Blanquerna on Thursday and two others were sanctioned for riding on the same scooter.

Police have also been reminding people that the Municipal Decree regulations for personal mobility vehicles, or VPMs, such as electric scooters have been amended, requiring users to ride with a light on and wear reflective clothing so that they’re visible to others.

Road safety

The Department of Sustainable Mobility says it wants to "strengthen visibility and establish rules that will provide greater road safety for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter users."

Anyone riding an electric scooter or similar vehicles is advised to wear a helmet and have liability insurance.