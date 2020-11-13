Forty-four patients in intensive care in Mallorca. 13-11-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The Balearic health ministry's Friday report states that there are 205 new positive cases - 154 in Mallorca, 39 in Ibiza, ten in Minorca and two in Formentera. The positive test rate has climbed to 6.31% from the 5.5% on Thursday. The number of all tests reported by the ministry (daily, by private clinics, some cumulative) is 4,352.

Eighteen more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 167 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. In total, IB-Salut is currently attending to 3,753 people, with primary care in Mallorca monitoring 2,867 people, in Ibiza 531, in Minorca 82 and in Formentera four.

Hospital admissions, which increased by thirteen on Thursday, have come down by ten to 215 for the whole of the Balearics. There are 149 patients on wards in Mallorca, 57 in Ibiza and nine in Minorca. In intensive care, the numbers of patients are unchanged - Mallorca 44, Ibiza seven, Minorca three.

The ministry reports a further six fatalities, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 392.

At municipality level, the updated figures for active cases (changes since Thursday) are as follows:

Palma 1,731 (+13)

Manacor 269 (-5)

Marratxi 142 (-1)

Inca 137 (+5)

Calvia 117 (-1)

Llucmajor 99 (+3)

Pollensa 71 (-2)

Soller 67 (-2)

Felanitx 58 (+2)

Santanyi 56 (+2)

Sa Pobla 51 (+6)

Capdepera 43 (-1)

Sant Joan 40 (no change)

Muro 38 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 30 (-2)

Lloseta 29 (+6)

Son Servera 29 (-1)

Montuiri 28 (no change)

Binissalem 27 (-1)

Campos 27 (no change)

Selva 26 (+1)

Vilafranca 26 (-1)

Alaro 24 (-1)

Consell 24 (no change)

Santa Margalida 24 (+3)

Santa Maria 20 (-6)

Alcudia 19 (-1)

Andratx 18 (-3)

Arta 17 (-1)

Bunyola 16 (-3)

Esporles 13 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 12 (+1)

Sencelles 12 (+1)

Algaida 11 (no change)

Campanet 11 (+3)

Porreres 10 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 9 (no change)

Costitx 7 (+1)

Sineu 7 (+2)

Ariany 6 (no change)

Llubi 5 (no change)

Ses Salines 5 (-2)

Puigpunyent 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 2 (+1)

Buger 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

There are no cases in Estellencs, Fornalutx, Petra; each of these are no change.