The growth in the incidence rate has slowed. 13-11-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

The latest figures for the 14-day cumulative incidence of positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants show an increase from 244.8 to 268 in the Balearics as a whole. However, there has been a moderation, with the increase for the October 27 to November 9 period having been in the order of ten per cent. For the period October 20 to November 2 there was 27% growth from 192.4 cases to 244.8.

In Mallorca, the 14-day increase to November 9 was from 245.4 to 276.4. For the seven days it was from 126.7 to 147.3. In Ibiza, the growth has slowed but was still high - from 332.6 to 339.4 for the 14 days and a decrease from 187.3 to 142 for the seven days. In Minorca the 14-day fall was from 123.1 to 97.4, but the seven-day incidence was up from 45 to 50.3. For Fomentera, there was a seven-day drop from 41.3 to 33.