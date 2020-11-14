The state of the roads on Mallorca
On Saturday November, 14
Section of the right side on the Palma - sa Pobla motorway (Ma- 13) from 12/11 to 25/11 and from km 4.7 to km 6.5 (Inca direction) will be closed for the access works to the Marratxí estate.
⚠️‼️ TALL DE CARRIL dret a l'autopista Palma - sa Pobla (Ma- 13) del 12/11 al 25/11 i del km 4,7 al km 6,5 (sentit Inca) per les obres d'accés al polígon de Marratxí.— Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) November 12, 2020
Also there will alternative traffice on Monday November 16 on the crtra. Palma-Valldemossa (Ma- 1110) on 11/16 from 07.30 to 15.30, and from km 15.9 (both directions) for repair work on a wall.
