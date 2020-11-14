Maintenance work on the roads of Mallorca

Maintenance work on the roads of Mallorca.

14-11-2020Pere Bota

Section of the right side on the Palma - sa Pobla motorway (Ma- 13) from 12/11 to 25/11 and from km 4.7 to km 6.5 (Inca direction) will be closed for the access works to the Marratxí estate.

Also there will alternative traffice on Monday November 16 on the crtra. Palma-Valldemossa (Ma- 1110) on 11/16 from 07.30 to 15.30, and from km 15.9 (both directions) for repair work on a wall.

