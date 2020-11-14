"Passion for ..." has been the Palma365 slogan. Pedro Homar with former tourism councillor, Joana Maria Adrover. 05-04-2017 Ajuntament de Palma

During the Urban Tourism 2020 conference, organised by Hosteltur magazine, the manager of the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation, Pedro Homar, explained that Palma's strategy is to be recognised as an all-year holiday destination that goes beyond just sun and beach.

Homar's presentation on Saturday referred to the change and repositioning of Palma over recent years. This is due, he said, to having had continuity of tourism positioning strategy "in order to maintain leadership within the tourism industry". "It has constantly been updated and perfected. It has never changed and we have maintained management stability."

He highlighted public-private cooperation and a professionalisation of the management of tourism promotion as having been fundamental to carrying out Palma's strategy. The city, Homar observed, has slowly managed to be less seasonal and to move away from the concept of sun and beach. Palma is now considered to be a city break destination, and proof of this has been an average growth in tourism of six per cent in autumn and winter over the past six years.