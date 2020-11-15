Mallorca Weather Forecast for Sunday
Mallorca Weather for November 15
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with moderate southerly winds and a daytime high of 22 degrees that will fall to 12 after dark.
It’s a foggy start in Estellencs and very blustery, but it’ll be 20 degrees when the sun comes out later and overnight it will be 14.
Ses Salines is 22 degrees with strong winds, lots of sunshine and a low of 13.
It’s 23 and mostly cloudy in Santa Margalida with moderate southerly winds, sunny spells and a low of 11 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa de Muro.
Soller is warm and sunny with a high of 22 degrees, a light southeasterly breeze and a low of 11.
