Playa de Palma is staying open. 15-11-2020 Archive

The president of the Playa de Palma Hoteliers Association, Isabel Vidal, says that there are currently twelve hotels open in the resort. These hotels have a total of 1,849 places and the occupancy forecast for November and December is around twenty per cent.

In October the occupancy was up to 27% and in September 31%. During the summer, 109 hotels opened, 56% of the 193 establishments in Playa de Palma which are either affiliated to the association or not.

Thirty hotels were open in October. Last year the number was 108. Almost 60% of guests in October were Spanish; seventeen per cent were German. In September, the three main markets were Spanish (38%), German (30%) and French (12%).

Vidal stresses that Playa de Palma "is continuing to operate despite the pandemic". "We remain open, we are optimistic and we believe that the announcement of the need for tests with negative results will reinforce the image of Mallorca as a safe destination as well as that of the whole of the Balearics and Spain."