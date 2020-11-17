The number of cases in Manacor is coming down. 17-11-2020 Juan Mestre

Tuesday's figures from the health ministry indicate 165 new positive cases and a test rate of 4.8%, the first time that the rate has been below the World Health Organization five per cent target for some time.

The ministry has updated the number of fatalities. These are now 400 since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-two patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 207 people have recovered. The total number of patients on wards in the Balearics has risen by 26 to 245, while the number in intensive care units has come by three to 51.

At municipality level, these are the numbers of active cases reported by the ministry on Tuesday (figures compared with Monday's figures):

Palma 1,708 (-9)

Manacor 223 (-17)

Inca 149 (+5)

Marratxi 138 (-4)

Calvia 128 (-1)

Llucmajor 106 (no change)

Soller 68 (no change)

Felanitx 63 (-4)

Sa Pobla 59 (+1)

Santanyi 58 (-3)

Pollensa 56 (-12)

Arta 43 (+2)

Sant Joan 40 (-1)

Capdepera 39 (-2)

Muro 37 (no change)

Son Servera 32 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 31 (no change)

Selva 28 (no change)

Lloseta 27 (+3)

Santa Margalida 25 (no change)

Alaro 24 (-2)

Alcudia 24 (+3)

Montuiri 24 (-2)

Binissalem 23 (no change)

Campos 22 (-3)

Consell 22 (-1)

Andratx 18 (+1)

Santa Maria 17 (+2)

Bunyola 16 (no change)

Vilafranca 16 (-5)

Algaida 13 (no change)

Esporles 13 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 10 (no change)

Campanet 9 (no change)

Costitx 9 (no change)

Porreres 9 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 8 (-1)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Llubi 6 (no change)

Sineu 6 (no change)

Ariany 5 (no change)

Buger 3 (+1)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Valldemossa 3 (no change)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Puigpunyent 2 (-1)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

There are no cases in Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Petra; each of these are no change except for Lloret where there had been one case.