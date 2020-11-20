Deya Village

Deya Village.

20-11-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

If you are one of those missing Mallorca and its beautiful mountains and towns here you can take a look at this amazing picture by the Balearic Government of the small coastal village of Deya which is situated on steep cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, known for its literary and musical residents including the English poet, novelist, and scholar Robert Graves.

So when you come back to Mallorca, you can discover this paradise in the west mountain range, which is a middle point between Valldemossa and Sóller.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.