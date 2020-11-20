If you are one of those missing Mallorca and its beautiful mountains and towns here you can take a look at this amazing picture by the Balearic Government of the small coastal village of Deya which is situated on steep cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, known for its literary and musical residents including the English poet, novelist, and scholar Robert Graves.

So when you come back to Mallorca, you can discover this paradise in the west mountain range, which is a middle point between Valldemossa and Sóller.