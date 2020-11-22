Parc de Levant, Mallorca.

Parc de Levant, Mallorca. recent photo.

21-11-2020Ultima Hora

It’s a sunny Sunday in Palma with a high of 19 degrees, a mild northeasterly wind and a low of 8.

Calvia is 18 degrees with sunshine all day long, a nice breeze and a low of 9.

It’s sunny but blustery in Llucmajor with a high of 17 degrees falling to 9 after dark.

Muro is 17 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a 25 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 10 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Colònia de Sant Pere.

It's a lovely day in Soller with a top temperature of 17 degrees, a light wind and a low of 9.

