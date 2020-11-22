The number of new positive cases reported on Sunday by the regional health ministry shows an increase from Saturday - up by 28 to 120. These were from 2,758 tests, giving a positive test rate of 4.35%.

Eight more patients have been discharged from hospital. There are currently 223 patients on hospital wards in the Balearics. The number of intensive care patients has risen by three to 52 - 42 in Mallorca, seven in Ibiza and three in Minorca.

A further 157 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. In all, the health service is attending to 3,744 people.