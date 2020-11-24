Proposals for a tram from Plaça d’Espanya to Son Espases Hospital and a second service from Son Sant Joan Airport to Can Pastilla and s’Arenal have been resurrected.

The projects were first tabled in 2010 but fell by the wayside due to lack of funding, but Housing & Mobility Minister Marc Pons has announced that they're being put out to tender, even although funding is not guaranteed.

The Government has decided to press on with the technical preparations for the service with a view to starting work on the Son Espases route in 2023.

Minister Pons admitted that the tram service won’t be possible without EU coronavirus funds, which are currently blocked by internal opposition from Poland and Hungary.

According to the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, global investment exceeds 400 million euros, but for now the Government has guaranteed 100 million euros in ten years under an agreement with the State.

The investments include the extension of the metro to Parc Bit which is being drafted pending validation of the Balearic Environment Commission.

The proposal for a new subway stop at Son Espases Hospital has been completely ruled out because the tram is considered a priority and will have stops every 500 metres which will benefit local residents.

A study of other possible routes has already been carried out and forwarded to the Environment Commission.

Other projects

Minister Pons also announced that he plans to meet with Mayors from the Llevant area to discuss the possibility of recovering the train line to Artà.