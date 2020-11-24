'Black Friday' in Palma.

23-11-2020Ultima Hora

Some people have already made a start on their Christmas shopping but with thousands out of work because of the coronavirus crisis, money is in short supply and most are probably waiting for the 'Black Friday’ deals to kick in.

The good news for shoppers is that they’ll have even more time to find that special something for someone close this weekend, because big and small shops in Mallorca can open on Sunday if they want to.

Traders will be hoping for bumper sales this weekend with 'Black Friday' followed by Sunday Shopping and 'Cyber Monday'.

The shops will also be open on Monday, December 7, which is Constitution Day weekend and on Sunday December 27, according to the 2020 work calendar.

