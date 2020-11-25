If you can't come to us because of the travel restrictions…..we will come to you. Leading estate agent Fastighetsbyrån will be holding live digital viewings of properties on the island every week.

Make a date every Friday at 12.00 and you might be seeing your dream Mallorca home. This week we will show a beautiful, modern penthouse in the popular area of Santa Catalina in Palma.

You are very welcome to contact us on, palma@fastighetsbyran.com, to sign up for the viewing or for any questions you might have. Read more about this weeks property on https://www.fastighetsbyran.com/en/spain/objekt?objektid=2329629.