Passengers could need a vaccination jab.

24-11-2020ETIENNE LAURENT

A requirement for air passengers to have a COVID vaccine to fly is ‘not really relevant’ for short-haul flights in Europe, Ryanair has said.

Chief executive Eddie Wilson said Europe will be an ‘entirely different landscape’ next year compared to nations that only have to consider their own border rules.

He was speaking after the head of Australian airline Qantas Alan Joyce announced that it is likely passengers would need proof of a vaccination jab before boarding international flights when they resume.

