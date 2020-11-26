The Balearic health ministry's Thursday report is 156 new positive cases from 3,326 tests and a positive test rate of 4.69%. The number of cases is 18 more than on Wednesday, with the rate having risen from 3.53%. Of the 156 cases, 146 are in Mallorca, with nine in Ibiza and one in Minorca.

In the hospitals, there are two more patients on wards in Mallorca (up to 178), one fewer in Ibiza (down to 33), and four fewer in Minorca (down to seven). In intensive care units, there has been a decrease from 42 to 39 patients in Mallorca. There are no changes in Ibiza (eight) or Minorca (four).

Twenty-eight patients have been discharged from hospital and another 233 have recovered.

The ministry has confirmed two more fatalities, taking the total to 405.