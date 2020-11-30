Slump in tobacco sales in the Balearic Islands.

Slump in tobacco sales in the Balearic Islands.

29-11-2020Jaume Morey

Tobacco sales slumped by nearly 40% in the Balearic Islands in October which is 5 times more than the rest of the country, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance.

47.2 million packs of cigarettes were sold in the Balearic Islands last month, compared to 77.7 million packs in October 2019.

The decrease is partly due to the absence of millions of tourists who usually buy cartons of cigarettes to take home because they’re much cheaper in the Balearics.

The 40% drop in cigarette sales in the Islands is unparalleled in any other Autonomous Community, the closest was Navarre with a decrease of 11%, but that was offset by an increase in the sale of loose tobacco.

Roll Ups

Loose tobacco sales also plummeted in the Balearic Islands in October, from 287,695 kilos in 2019 to 189,879 kilos in 2020.

Year-on-year, tobacco sales dropped from 425.3 million euros to 264.1 million euros.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.