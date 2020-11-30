Tobacco sales slumped by nearly 40% in the Balearic Islands in October which is 5 times more than the rest of the country, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance.

47.2 million packs of cigarettes were sold in the Balearic Islands last month, compared to 77.7 million packs in October 2019.

The decrease is partly due to the absence of millions of tourists who usually buy cartons of cigarettes to take home because they’re much cheaper in the Balearics.

The 40% drop in cigarette sales in the Islands is unparalleled in any other Autonomous Community, the closest was Navarre with a decrease of 11%, but that was offset by an increase in the sale of loose tobacco.

Roll Ups

Loose tobacco sales also plummeted in the Balearic Islands in October, from 287,695 kilos in 2019 to 189,879 kilos in 2020.

Year-on-year, tobacco sales dropped from 425.3 million euros to 264.1 million euros.