Palma town hall released its programme of activities for the festive period on Monday, with events - some eighty in all - scheduled until the middle of January.

The Three Kings parade on the evening of the fifth of January, as had previously been announced, will be broadcast live on IB3. The kings will arrive as usual at the Moll Vell pier, but there won't be spectators on the route.

In the days leading up to the parade, the Royal Pages will visit five locations in order to collect the letters for the kings. These will be on December 30, January 2 and 3 at Parc de les Fonts, Parc Rosa Bueno, Plaça Serralto, Parc Krekovic and Plaça Cort. The Royal Mailbox is already available at the town hall and will be there until January 4.

New Year's Eve parties, as had also been previously announced, will not be taking place. The Festival of the Standard, which is on New Year's Eve, has yet to appear in the programme. It is expected that it will be streamed, as will certain other activities, via nadal2020palma.cat.

The programme has nine themes, with many of the activities being storytelling, games, workshops, treasure hunts, guided tours, and sport. The Sant Silvestre race at Bellver Castle will be on December 27. Eleven nativity scenes can be visited, and there will also of course be the Christmas market, which will be in its normal locations - La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Major, Plaça Porta Pintada and Via Roma.