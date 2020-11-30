The big festive event on TV in Palma this year

The big festive event on TV in Palma this year.

30-11-2020Laura Becerra

Palma town hall released its programme of activities for the festive period on Monday, with events - some eighty in all - scheduled until the middle of January.

The Three Kings parade on the evening of the fifth of January, as had previously been announced, will be broadcast live on IB3. The kings will arrive as usual at the Moll Vell pier, but there won't be spectators on the route.

In the days leading up to the parade, the Royal Pages will visit five locations in order to collect the letters for the kings. These will be on December 30, January 2 and 3 at Parc de les Fonts, Parc Rosa Bueno, Plaça Serralto, Parc Krekovic and Plaça Cort. The Royal Mailbox is already available at the town hall and will be there until January 4.

New Year's Eve parties, as had also been previously announced, will not be taking place. The Festival of the Standard, which is on New Year's Eve, has yet to appear in the programme. It is expected that it will be streamed, as will certain other activities, via nadal2020palma.cat.

The programme has nine themes, with many of the activities being storytelling, games, workshops, treasure hunts, guided tours, and sport. The Sant Silvestre race at Bellver Castle will be on December 27. Eleven nativity scenes can be visited, and there will also of course be the Christmas market, which will be in its normal locations - La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Major, Plaça Porta Pintada and Via Roma.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.