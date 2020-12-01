Cold polar air will bring the first snow of astronomical autumn to Mallorca. Aemet's delegate in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, said on Tuesday that although astronomical winter begins on December 21, there will be wintery days from Wednesday with low temperatures, isolated showers that could fall as snow on the peaks in the Tramuntana, strong winds and rough seas. (Meterological winter starts today - Tuesday.)

On Wednesday, cold polar air from the continent will arrive in Mallorca. In the afternoon, there could be a storm and snow above 1,000 metres. The highest temperatures - between ten and twelve degrees - will be in the morning. These will drop to between three and six degrees by the end of the day. A northeast wind will strengthen during Wednesday, causing waves of two to three metres on the north and northeast coasts.

On Thursday, there will be cloudy intervals and a rise in temperatures to 14 or 15 degrees. Friday, however, will bring in more unsettled conditions from the west. Rain and storm are forecast, with snow falling above 1,100 metres. Winds are expected to reach 70 to 80 kilometres per hour. Highs will be similar to Thursday, but lows will be down to three to six degrees. Waves of up to three metres are anticipated.

On Saturday, snow is forecast to fall at 800 metres. Highs will be between ten and twelve degrees. Strong winds will blow from the northwest. For Sunday through to Tuesday, there will be cloudy intervals and occasional rain, with highs of 14C.