Traffic delay in this archive photo.

26-08-2016R.L.

On Friday be advised of significant delays on the Ma-13 road between km 14 and km 24 (direction Palma) due to the works that link it to the Santa Maria and Consell industrial estates. We apologise for the inconvenience, we hope to restore traffic soon back to normal soon.

Alternate traffic on the Crtra. from the Sierra de Tramuntana (Ma-10) every day from 3/12 to 11/12 and from 07.00 to 22.00 for maintenance work. Affected sections:

· km 29,9 al km 30,3

· km 37 al km 37,4

