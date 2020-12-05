Coll de baix's beach

Coll de baix's beach.

04-12-2020MALLORCA

The Coll Baix beach is a virgin sandy beach located in the peninsula of Alcudia in the north end of the island of Mallorca.

Much of its natural charm is due to its difficult access unless we have a boat to get there we will have to hike around the mountain, but the visit is worthwhile because there will be no one there and a high probability that we will be the only ones there.

This cove can boast of being one of the most remote and natural beaches in Mallorca, sheltered by a mountainous landscape and with crystal-clear blue waters that won't leave you indifferent.

