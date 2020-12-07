If tourists are able to travel to Majorca from the end of March without restrictions, they can expect tempatures of at least 18 degrees Centigrade. The Balearic government said that compulsory PCR tests for arriving tourists could be scrapped by the Spring.

Our research has shown that on average temperatures in March are within the 18-20 degrees mark rising substantially in April.

The highest temperature ever recorded in March in Majorca was a scorching 29 Centigrade. There are six to seven hours of sunshine each day in Majorca in March, which varies according to how dense the cloud is on each given day.