The Ministry of Health has confirmed 653 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands since Friday, making a total of 25,941.

According to the latest statistics 2,556 cases were diagnosed in the last 14 days and 1,304 in the last week, taking the accumulated incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days to 222.37.

2,142 people have also been diagnosed with the onset of symptoms in the last 14 days and 888 in the last week.

21,731 PCR tests and 2,380 antigen tests were performed in the Balearics between November 27 and December 3, with a positivity rate of 6.95%.

3,354 PCR tests and 374 antigen tests were carried out on Friday in the Balearics, with a positivity rate of 7.46%.

425 people have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began, including two fatalities in the last week.