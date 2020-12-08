A Palma nightclub has been shut down after Police discovered video of partygoers dancing the night away on a social media website.

National Police and Green Patrol experts have been trawling all social media websites to keep track of illegal party invitations and announcements in Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands.

Officers raided the club in Plaza Mediterráneo in Palma on Sunday after spotting several videos on Instagram and found 65 young people dancing inside, with no face masks and zero social distancing.

Police say tensions were high when they entered the club, and customers were yelling at them and booing, but there were no major incidents. The club owners have been sanctioned.

Police also raided a concert in Bunyola on Sunday night and found 400 people having dinner in several tents. Two sanctions were issued, one for the venue and one for the restaurant.