Here are the state of the roads on Mallorca on Wednesday, 9 December.

Alternate traffic on the crtra. of Sóller (Ma- 11) on 9, 10 and 11/12 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 31 to km 31.9, for agglomeration work.

Alternate road cuts on Camí de Conills (Ma- 3322) on 9, 10 and 11/12 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 4 to km 15.8 (both directions) for gardening tasks.

Road cut on the right on the Palma - sa Pobla motorway (Ma- 13) on 9, 10 and 11/12 from 07.30 to 18.30, and from km 18 to km 22 (direction Palma), security barrier repair works.