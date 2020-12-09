The Biniagual winery in Binissalem is the birthplace of the DO, or Designation of Origin in Mallorca, which includes Sencelles, Santa Maria, Santa Eugènia and Consell.

On Saturday there was reason for celebration because not only was it the 30th Anniversary of the DO, but the Balearic Sommelier Association has won the 6th edition of the Mantonegro d’Argent Recognition awards "for their dedication to the promotion, training and development of wine service professionals and their work in prescribing local wines.”

The celebrations were held at the Biniagual winery and Magdalena Mesquida, Editor of Terra de Vins Magazine and the Manjaria gastronomy supplement also received an award for her “dedication to communication in the world of wine."

At the presentation ceremony, ABS President Daniel Arias and Magdalena Mesquida were accompanied by the vice-president of the DO Binissalem, Esperança Nadal; the Minister of Economic Promotion and Local Development of the Consell de Mallorca, Jaume Alzamora; and the Director General of Agriculture of the Balearic Government, Biel Torrens.

Esperança Nadal who was master of ceremonies at the event made a point of highlighting the work carried out by the DO over the last three decades.

"Maintaining the identity, quality and uniqueness of the wines made in our wineries is something that we intend to continue,” she said.

Biel Torrens thanked those in agriculture saying "the people from the countryside and the wineries now and in the past helped us to get to where we are.”

“The biggest challenge facing the wine industry in Mallorca is to make consumers aware of the importance of buying local produce, which is synonymous with quality,” said Jaume Alzamora.

30th Anniversary

The delivery of the Mantonegro d'Argent Recognition was carried out with coronavirus measures in place, which meant attendees couldn’t even toast the 30th anniversary of the Binissalem-Mallorca DO with a glass of wine despite the fact that it was the main event.

Prior to the delivery of the silver badges, renowned ABS sommeliers Julio Torres, Giorgia Scaramela, Josep Juhé, Gabi Lucas, Sebastián Longo and Daniel Arias participated in a professional tasting of wines made with local grapes from the DO region behind closed doors.