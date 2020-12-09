Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine"

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken.

09-12-2020DADO RUVIC

Spain will cut VAT on coronavirus tests and vaccines to 0% until the end of 2022, in line with recently passed European Union regulations, Government Spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Wednesday.

Spanish citizens will receive vaccines free of charge from the national health system, she added in a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

JImbo / Hace about 3 hours

From the editorial it states "Spanish citizens will receive vaccines free of charge". Does that literally mean Spanish or should it be legal residents of Spain? As it implies that those of none Spanish nationality will have to pay, should there be any vaccines available, regardless of whether being registered in the health system as a worker or pensioner on S1.

+4-