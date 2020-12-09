Spain will cut VAT on coronavirus tests and vaccines to 0% until the end of 2022, in line with recently passed European Union regulations, Government Spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Wednesday.
Spanish citizens will receive vaccines free of charge from the national health system, she added in a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.
JImbo / Hace about 3 hours
From the editorial it states "Spanish citizens will receive vaccines free of charge". Does that literally mean Spanish or should it be legal residents of Spain? As it implies that those of none Spanish nationality will have to pay, should there be any vaccines available, regardless of whether being registered in the health system as a worker or pensioner on S1.