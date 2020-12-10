Restaurateurs in Mallorca say changing the curfew to 22:00 means this year will be a total washout, according to Pimem President, Eugenia Cusí, who claims that cancellations poured in as soon as the new curfew time was announced.

She also took issue with the fact that restaurants were given no notice, accused the Government of not consulting the Restaurant Sector and reprimanded the President of the Government, Francina Armengol for only focusing on the accumulated incidence rate in Mallorca.

Cusi said that President Armengol pointed out that there are specific areas of concern in Mallorca then punished the whole Island and issued “a message of alarm and unjustified fear.”

“She is scared and overwhelmed by the circumstances," said Cusi.

“This is the last thing we needed,” said CAEB President, Alfonso Robledo who argued that there are many businesses that are only surviving because they can serve dinners, which will become almost impossible under a 22:00 curfew.

He stressed that he understands that the priority is to save the next tourist season and resignedly accepts the change in the curfew time, but hopes it won’t be changed again over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He also welcomed that fact that the severe restrictions in Sóller, Muro and Lloseta, where customers are not allowed to eat or drink inside restaurants and bars, was not extended to the rest of the Island.

Direct Aid

Alfonso Robledo has called for direct aid for restaurateurs to help them overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that losses amount to 70% of turnover.

Eugenia Cusi estimates that 340 million euros worth of aid will be needed to help the Restaurant Sector recover.

The Government Council has already approved 5 million euros worth of aid to pay for the installation of the necessary equipment to guarantee health and safety.

Restaurateurs are meeting with the Minister of Economic Model, Iago Negueruela on Thursday.