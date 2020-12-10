The traditional food stalls, bars and barbecues that Palma is famous during the Sant Sebastià fiesta have been banned because of the coronavirus crisis, according to the Citizen Participation Councillor Alberto Jarabo.

He also pointed out that cultural activities, such as concerts or photo marathons are not included in the ban saying "we believe that the party must continue in spite of everything,” adding that “Palma will have festivities, but with restrictions and strict health measures."

Councillor Jarabo would not reveal which artists will be taking part in the concerts, but he did say that they will be broadcast live so that people can watch them at home and claimed that “the poster for 2021 will be striking and it will reach a wide audience.”

Councillor Jarabo warned Neighbourhood Associations that they will not be able to respond to requests this year.