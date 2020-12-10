The 22:00 curfew came into force on Thursday night and National Police patrols were on duty in the capital to make sure everyone obeyed the law.

Those who were on the streets later than 22:00 had to have a damn good reason and present a receipt along with their identity document to prove it.

Response Task Force task units, motorbike patrols, plainclothes Police and several radio patrols are on duty in Palma and Manacor and the Guardia Civil is taking care of business in the Part Forana.

Anyone who skips curfew could be fined up to 600,000 euros depending on the severity of the crime.

The Government changed the curfew time from midnight to 22:00 to try to stem the coronavirus pandemic as infections continue to multiply.

"My obsession is to avoid any possible death," said the President of the Balearic Government Francina Armengol, who has also banned customers from eating or drinking indoors at bars, restaurants and cafés in Soller, Lloseta and Muro. The same measures were implemented in Sa Pobla last week.

The 22:00 curfew will be re-evaluated on December 21.